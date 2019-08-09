Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $30.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,263,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total transaction of $3,511,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,481,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,432. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $24.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,808.50. 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,925.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.