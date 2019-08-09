Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21), Morningstar.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter. Zillow Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Z stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 1,081,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $592,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,288,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,954,962.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 112,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $5,033,141.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,362,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,839,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,360,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

