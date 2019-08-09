Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.72, but opened at $41.85. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 1,360,120 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,389,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 308,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

