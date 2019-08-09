Zinc of Ireland (ASX:ZMI) Trading 17.3% Higher

Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI) traded up 17.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 100,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.88.

Zinc of Ireland Company Profile (ASX:ZMI)

Zinc of Ireland NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Ireland. It explores for zinc, gold, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Kildare project located west of Dublin. The company was formerly known as Global Metals Exploration NL and changed its name to Zinc of Ireland NL in July 2016.

