Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of ZION opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $91,110.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $104,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,161. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 204,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after acquiring an additional 971,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,238,000 after acquiring an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,843,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

