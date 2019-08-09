ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZTE CORP/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 1,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78. ZTE CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

