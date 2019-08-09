ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $20,343,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,042.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 171,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $12,042,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47,251.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 748,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 746,566 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 301,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.