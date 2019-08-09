Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 388,001 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10,941.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,001 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.82% of Solaredge Technologies worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. 102,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,941. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.