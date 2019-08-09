Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 70,536 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,536 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $50,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Paypal by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,772,000 after purchasing an additional 422,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,515,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Paypal to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $105.20. 5,006,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,477. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

