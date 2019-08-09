Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $107,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.33. 1,695,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.