Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $58,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,331 shares of company stock worth $65,369,215. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

