Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $27.36 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.34% of Voya Financial worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 31,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.