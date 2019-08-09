Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,311 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 354.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 29.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 90.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 51,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.42. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

