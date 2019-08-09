Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,318 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 215,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,201. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.