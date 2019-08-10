$0.27 EPS Expected for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. Whitestone REIT posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. 144,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

