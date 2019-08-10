$0.63 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.70. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $448.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MYR Group by 698.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

