$0.64 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. JetBlue Airways posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 2,281,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,545. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01.

In other JetBlue Airways news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $46,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,233.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,835 shares of company stock worth $222,815 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,493,000 after buying an additional 596,824 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,113,000 after buying an additional 2,890,530 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,226,000 after buying an additional 3,667,010 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

