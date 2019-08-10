$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commscope posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,279,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $73,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 256.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 174.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 200.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. 5,202,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. Commscope has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

