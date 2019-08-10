$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. CBRE Group also posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $59,482.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,766 shares of company stock worth $5,218,495. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 1,229,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.