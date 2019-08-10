0x Price Down 12.4% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Livecoin, Radar Relay and Poloniex. 0x has a market capitalization of $114.20 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00258232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.01234915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019980 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00092160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000456 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,389,990 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Koinex, Bilaxy, Bitbns, OKEx, GOPAX, Huobi, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Iquant, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, BitBay, WazirX, AirSwap, Liqui, Zebpay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Independent Reserve, FCoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Crex24, Binance, Livecoin, BitMart, ABCC, Poloniex, Tokenomy, DDEX, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, C2CX, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Upbit, Coinone and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

