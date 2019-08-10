$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 893,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

