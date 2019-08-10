$1.36 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $5.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 million to $5.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

BMRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,142. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.