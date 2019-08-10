$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) to report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 452.9% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 444,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 364,333 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.71.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

