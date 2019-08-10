$100.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $100.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $87.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year sales of $410.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.09 million to $411.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $466.63 million, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $508.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Dmc Global stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 280,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $674.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

