13,764 Shares in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The GEO Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 145,658 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

