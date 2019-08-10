16,180 Shares in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,107,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Range Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 415,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 475,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other Range Resources news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 9,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,088,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,461,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.