16,925 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $19,768,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 175,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,918. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $108,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.