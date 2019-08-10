24,350 Shares in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Bought by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.08% of Team as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Team during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Team by 763.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

Team stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 386,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,778. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Team had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $315.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Team news, Director Craig L. Martin bought 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,585 shares in the company, valued at $449,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

