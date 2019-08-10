$29.23 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce sales of $29.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.19 million to $31.29 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $111.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $113.90 million, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $114.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 180.35%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

CTT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.96. 153,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,801. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $488.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -21.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 68.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 359,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 146,478 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

