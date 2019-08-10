$299.20 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $299.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.90 million and the lowest is $287.70 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $269.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.11%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,449,681.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 291,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

