2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Up to $14.18

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $14.18. 2U shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 4,145,406 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market cap of $898.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 72,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $101,024,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 886,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 2U by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 884,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,518,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,539,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,958,000 after buying an additional 787,686 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

