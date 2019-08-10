300 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.52. 788,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

