3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), reports. The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi acquired 29,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $245,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

