3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $288.50. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 446,567 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3i Infrastructure to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.84. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

