3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,284,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $158.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

