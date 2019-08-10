40,600 Shares in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commscope by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commscope by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,465 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Commscope by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,482,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

