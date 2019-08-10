$577.31 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $577.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $574.92 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $549.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $261,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,209.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,984,000 after acquiring an additional 95,405 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 340,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,606. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

