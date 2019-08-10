$78.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report sales of $78.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.05 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $99.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $311.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.65 million, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after buying an additional 3,438,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,974,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,741,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 660,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

