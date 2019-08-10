942 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

CAT traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $119.38. 3,691,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.