Aave Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $129,192.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Alterdice and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.93 or 0.04377347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00044575 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Bibox, Kyber Network, ABCC, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

