AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACRX. BidaskClub lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.14. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 11.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,545,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 163,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.