Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Announces Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 137,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $63,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 12,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Searle & CO. owned approximately 1.09% of Achieve Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHV shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

