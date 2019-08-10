Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 999.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.05%.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 2,410,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,637. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,493,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,307. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

