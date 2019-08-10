Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Acushnet updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.99. 179,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Acushnet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acushnet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 323,961 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

