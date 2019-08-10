Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a negative net margin of 291.22%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million.

ADMS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 931,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $166.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $24.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

