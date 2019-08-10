adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €240.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($319.77) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €261.70 ($304.30).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €259.65 ($301.92) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business has a fifty day moving average of €277.23.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

