ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ADT has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $4.94 on Thursday. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.06.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ADT by 42.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 7,654.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

