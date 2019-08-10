Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$4.35 by Analysts at GMP Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by GMP Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.61.

AAV stock opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $315.88 million and a PE ratio of 182.22. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$4.20.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

