Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,196. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.20 and a quick ratio of 18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 753,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

