Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price was down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.56, approximately 1,830,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 673,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a current ratio of 18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

